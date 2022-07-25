The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to disdainful comment from his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Atiku Abubakar.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Atiku, had in an interview, dismissed Mr Obi’s presidential ambition. He said it would take a miracle for Mr Obi to win the 2023 presidential election.

He also said Mr Obi and the Labour Party only have support on social media and lack the required structure at the grassroots to win the forthcoming poll.

Atiku, a former Vice-President, ran for the presidency in 2019, with Mr Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, as his running mate.

Mr Obi defected from the PDP to pick the Labour Party’s presidential ticket earlier this year, a move, Atiku said he had no prior knowledge of.

The former political allies will be running against each other and other front runners including presidential candidate of the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Series of miracles

Reacting to Atiku’s comment in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, Mr Obi said his political journey has been a series of miracles which enabled him overcome many hurdles.

Mr Obi said he is looking forward to the next miracle that will make him president of the country in 2023.

“Miracle is the root of our faith,” was Mr Obi’s response when he was asked to react to the comments by Atiku.

He said since he started his political journey, he has encountered nothing short of “miraculous achievements.”

He recalled how he contested for governor of Anambra State under a party that was less than a year old. He also recalled how he went to Court and won and how he is the “only governor to come back from impeachment.”

“…So, I am looking forward to the next miracle,” he said.

Mr Obi also confirmed that he told no one of his decision to leave the PDP. He said he did so because he did not want anyone to talk him out of it and he left with his interest and the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“Atiku remains my respected brother. I didn’t tell other respected people including my family because I didn’t want people to talk me out of it,” he said. “I did it in the best interest of my future and the future of Nigerians.”

When asked if he will consider an alignment with Atiku in the future, he simply said all that matters to him now is “going into the election to win.”

On insecurity and unifying Nigeria

One key step to tackling insecurity is by pulling the people out of poverty, he said.

The presidential hopeful who said he did not want to disclose his plans for tackling insecurity if elected, said there is the need for “proper manpower and proper equipment” as well as the “political will to deal decisively and immediately with terrorists.”

This is even as he echoed his support for state police.

He further said if elected, he would use justice, fairness and inclusiveness to unify the country.

“We will consult, negotiate and tour every part of this country. Where we need to beg, we will do so…”

Mr Obi is currently and arguably the most preferred presidential candidate on social media at the moment.

Although critics say this is not enough to win an election, his supporters – who have tagged themselves ‘OBIdients’ – have vowed to garner enough votes for him to win at the 2023 polls.