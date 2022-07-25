For failing to rescue kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack four months after the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed the nation, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The PDP also queried the presidency and security chiefs for failing to capture the abductors despite the multiple videos they have released with their bare faces.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this during a press briefing on Monday.

He was reacting to a video released by the terrorists. The video shows the gunmen hitting some of the male hostages with a cudgel and some distressed hostages calling on the Nigerian government to come to their rescue.

Mr Ologunagba said the failure of the APC to rescue the victims after 120 days proves that the government is derelict, irresponsible, unconcerned and completely numb to the pains and sufferings of citizens.

“As a party, our hearts bleed. The APC government has irretrievably failed our nation,” he said. “Under the APC, Nigeria is fast sliding into a Hobbesian State where Rule of Law, Order and leadership are absent and where cruel, inhumane and insensitive bunch of human beings in government have abandoned our citizens to killers, terrorists and bandits.”

The recent video, he said, is a testament of the reported complicity and failure of the APC government to take decisive actions to rescue the victims since the attack and a painful commentary on the continuing mass killing by terrorists in various parts of the country.

“From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.”

While he recalled a comment by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who had said the government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists, the PDP spokesperson said humanity and leadership is currently missing in the country.

He further lamented that 18,000 Nigerians have been killed between 2020 and 2022 “by terrorists who continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

This, the PDP said, is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari-led presidency and the APC.

The PDP is among many who have condemned the government’s failure to rescue the victims of the train attacks and other victims across the country.

Earlier today, four hostages were released by the terrorists while families of the remaining abductees protested in the federal capital, calling on the government to intervene.

About 39 victims are still being held hostage.