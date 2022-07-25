A Senate bill that seeks to regulate the slaughter of donkeys in Nigeria has crossed one of the final stages – public hearing.

Members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, on Monday, held the hearing and invited stakeholders to make their inputs on the legislation.

The controversial bill is sponsored by Kebbi senator, Abdullahi Yahaya, and was first deliberated in July 2021.

It seeks to ensure the classification of donkeys as endangered species – which as a result of indiscriminate slaughtering for the purpose of harvesting its skin, has greatly depleted the national herd of the animal.

Another major objective of the bill is to mitigate the extinction of donkeys given their aesthetic, ecological, educational, historical, recreational and scientific value to the Nigerian nation.

Mr Yahaya had said the bill is to make Nigeria derive the utmost benefit from the donkey hides export market which is worth millions of dollars by regulation instead of an outright ban of the business.

A bad idea

Some participants at the hearing, mainly donkey dealers, kicked against the bill.

They argued that the proposed regulation of donkey slaughter in the country would render millions of dealers unemployed.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Donkey Dealers Association (DDA), Ifeanyi Dike, said the legislation would result in the loss of businesses and investments for over three million Nigerians.

While he said an outright ban on donkey slaughter is not a solution to the envisaged extinction of donkeys in Nigeria, he warned that the bill could create “some powerful smuggling syndicates who are bent on getting the donkey derivatives for export to China thereby sabotaging the economy.”

Rather than ban donkey slaughter, he suggested that regulation, ranching and breeding be considered as a solution. This, he said, will create job opportunities for donkey farmers, traders, slaughterhouse, logistics and export.

“Cows which we slaughter more than 50,000 on daily basis as meat has not gone into extinction, so how can a donkey with the same gestation period as a cow go into extinction. We should encourage breeding and ranching.”

Dealers heavily invested, business could raise N10m

Mr Dike also noted that donkey dealers have not only invested heavily in the business but have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) for the breeding and production of five million donkeys within a space of 10 years – an action, he said, the association took “to increase the local population of donkeys in Nigeria to avoid its extinction.”

The business, he added, could raise N10 million per annum.

“Each of these segments is very important in revenue generation into our economy by way of taxation and levy collections right from the local governments to the states and the federal government.

“It is projected that donkey businesses if properly regulated, are capable of injecting N10 billion annually to our economy. ”

He, therefore, urged the Senate to consider the plight of millions of Nigerians that would be out of jobs and businesses if the bill was allowed to pass.

A necessary clarification

In a bid to dismiss the notion that the legislation is aimed at putting dealers out of business, Mohammed Datti, a member of the House of Representatives, said the legislation mainly seeks to prohibit entirely, the killing and export of donkeys to China which, he said, is using donkey skin for their traditional medicine.

“This animal is facing extinction and it’s an animal you cannot breed in large numbers because of the very low rate of fertility.

“The major beneficiary in this trade is the donkey breeding merchants in China with a profit of 293 million dollars in 2016 to the detriment of the rural people of Africa and Caribbean.”

In his remark, the chairman of the panel, Bima Enagi, said the committee is willing to receive input from the public to come up with relevant legislation that would promote agriculture in Nigeria.

He said the panel and by extension, the Senate will reposition the agricultural sector to increase its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and achieve the objective of the global food organisational policies.

Controversy

The DDA is not the first to disagree with the provisions of the legislation.

The bill had divided lawmakers in the chamber during the second reading last year.

The Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, and former Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe argued that the senate is not empowered to legislate on the matter going by the law.

They cited Section 4(4)a and Part 17-20 of the Second Schedule of the Nigerian constitution.

These sections give the National Assembly powers to legislate on issues in the exclusive and part of the concurrent list, some of which include the health, safety and welfare of persons employed to work in factories and the establishment of research centres for agricultural studies.

But the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, and other lawmakers like Adamu Aliero and Ajayi Boroffice said the bill was necessary owing to the concern that donkeys in the country may go extinct.

The committee is expected to present a comprehensive report to the Senate on another legislative day, after which the bill will be passed.

Other bills considered at the hearing were the Nigerian Research Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture Bakassi (Establishment) Bill, National Food Safety and Quality Bill and National Veterinary Research Institute, Gombe (Establishment) Bill.