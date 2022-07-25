Bandits have abducted a popular business, Tony Udemezue, in Tambuwal Town, Sokoto State Monday morning.

Mr Udemezue, a member of the Catholic Church of Sokoto Diocese, was abducted at his residence.

The Director of Communication, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Father Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the abduction Monday afternoon.

He solicited prayers for the safe release of the businessman and his family.

Mr Omotosho said Mr Udemezeu was abducted by the bandits around 2 a.m.

A short statement by Mr Omotosho read: One of my parishioners in Tambuwal, Sokoto State – Tony Udemezue, has just been kidnapped in his own house (home town of the Executive Governor of the State – Aminu Tambuwal).

‘”No police has responded in the last 1 hour (since 2 a.m.) despite they were called by him before he was taken away. Pls let us keep him & family in prayers”.

The Sokoto Police Command spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES.

Banditry is the code name in the region for organised crimes like kidnapping, cattle rustling, mass abduction, arson and even armed robbery.

What started as farmers-herders clashes snowballed into cattle rustling before access to small arms emboldened the criminals to start raiding villages.

Factors like mass poverty, illiteracy and a porous border with the Niger Republic have complicated security issues for both the government and the people.

Over the years, the attacks have become routine in the North-west, especially in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna and Kebbi with Niger State in the North-central part of the country.

Banditry has disrupted the lives of thousands of people. Farmers are prevented from growing crops. Those who want to farm are asked to pay levies before they are allowed to farm.

Many have abandoned their farms because of incessant attacks on their communities. Those who brave the odds to work on their farms risk having their produce burnt during or near harvest.