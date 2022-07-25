Relatives of the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train attack, on Monday, besieged the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja, demanding the immediate release of the captives.

Their latest protest comes less than 48 hours after the terrorists, who kidnapped the victims from the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, released a video clip showing the male hostages being flogged as the hostages cried and called on the government to rescue them.

The protesters, who came in their number carrying placards with different inscriptions, prevented civil servants of the ministry from gaining access to their offices. “Relatives of kidnapped victims are pleading to Mr President for urgent help,” the caption on a placard borne by a protester read.

While none of them officially spoke to the press, they chanted songs in the Hausa language, saying “Buhari, help us. Government help us rescue our children from kidnappers.”

Many of the protesters who were women sat on the floor at their point of convergence at the ministry.

The protesters, who arrived at the place at about 9 a.m. on Monday, remained there until about 2 p.m. when they left.

According to Channels Television, a spokesperson for the protesters, Ahmed Aruwa, said they would continue to block the entrance of the Ministry of Transportation until they get a definite response from the government.

The tragedy

A group of terrorists on March 28 attacked a Kaduna-bound train and abducted several passengers while others were killed.

The group recently released 11 of the hostages, a deal facilitated by controversial Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi.

During Ramadan, they released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after the payment of a ransom. The bandits, however, said he was released on compassionate grounds.

Months later, about 43 of the abducted passengers are still in captivity.

Reacting to the recent video released by the terrorists, President Buhari, through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Nigerian security forces are doing everything possible to rescue hostages of the Kaduna train attack alive.

The statement by the president’s media aide, Mr Shehu, said “terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over the world.

The president said they will not succumb to the demand of the terrorists, instead, he said the security forces are making efforts to rescue the victims unhurt.