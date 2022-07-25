The recent investigations leading to the corruption charges filed against the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, were triggered by a petition sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PREMIUM TIMES has found out.

Details of the petition seen by this newspaper accused Mr Idris of creating an avenue for stealing public funds by allegedly compromising the integrity of key federal government’s public financial platforms like the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).

The petition also linked family members of the embattled 62-year-old accountant to millions of shares in two companies – Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

Mr Idris alongside three others – Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited – now face 14 charges of money laundering and stealing involving N109 billion.

EFCC arraigned them before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday.

They all denied the 14 charges when read to them during the hearing before the trial judge, O A. Adeyemi-Ajayi.

Petition

The petition dated April 26, 2021 and authored by a group, Federal Treasury Concerned Staff, preceded the arrest of Mr Idris in Kano in May.

Addressed to the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the petition detailed how Mr Idris upon assumption of office in 2015 as AGF, allegedly “compromised the integrity of key federal government’s public financial platforms like the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) to create an avenue for pilfering of government resources.”

The TSA and IPPIS were created by the Nigerian government to arrest issues of widespread stealing of government revenues and ghost workers in the public sector.

Solomon Daniel and Ibrahim Musa who signed the Federal Treasury Concerned Staff’s petition, accused Mr Idris of “bastardisation” of the financial platforms by generating huge funds “illegally to enrich his wives, children, friends and cronies.”

The petition which forms part of the proof of evidence filed along with the charges instituted against Mr Idris and his co-defendants alleged that the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation founded two multi-billion naira firms – Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited and Gezawa Commodity Market Limited. Mr Idris’ “wives and children serve as directors and sole promoters” in the companies, the petitioners stated.

The two firms are indicted in the multibillion-naira fraud charges filed against Mr Idris and his co-defendants by the EFCC.

Petitioners give breakdown of company shares

Giving a breakdown of the company shares allegedly being owned by Mr Idris’ spouses at the two companies, Zainab Idris owns 35,000,000 shares, while Shamsiyya Idris: 35,000,000 shares and Zuhair Idris controlling 22,500,000 shares.

Other shareholders include: Nabila Abubakar – 35,000,000 shares; Hussein Idris — 22,500,000 shares; Abdulrahman Idris: 22,500,000 shares; Khadija Idris: 18,500,000 shares; Mua’zu Abubakar– 400,000,000 shares.

Also owning shares are: Mohammed Chiroma – 60,000,000 shares; Usman Yahaya:60,000,000; Baloni Lawal (representing Silvermark Investment Limited), controls 20,000000 shares.

The court documents revealed Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited has its shares distributed among Mr Idris’ family members to include – Nabila Abubakar, 1,000,000 shares; Abdulrahman Ahmad, 1,000,000 shares; Hafsat Ahmad, 1,000,000 shares; Maimunah Ahmad, 1,000,000 shares and Al-Mustapha Ahmad, 1,000,000.

A certified true copy of the memorandum and article of association of Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited, shows that the company was incorporated in 2016 – a year after Mr Idris took office as AGF.

The two companies were indicted in the charges of stealing filed against Mr Idris.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported how EFCC traced multi-billion naira assets to the former Accountant-General in Kano, where he hails from.

Remand

Mr Idris, who bagged a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State in 1984, was sent to Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, last Friday, after he and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty to the N109 billion fraud charges.

The judge adjourned the case until July 27 for the hearing of the defendants’ bail application.