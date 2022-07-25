Gunmen have killed a police officer during a midnight attack on a police division in Okuta Elerinla, Akure, Ondo State.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said the attack occurred on Monday at 1 a.m.

“Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station,” the police spokesperson, said.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. Teminu Boluwaji, was hit by a bullet. He later died on his way to the hospital.”

She said the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators were arrested.

“He is also using this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered,” Mrs Odunlami added.

There was no indication that the attackers suffered any casualties.

A similar attack occurred in Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta State, on Sunday, where gunmen attacked a station of the local vigilante group and killed three police officers.

Similar attacks had occurred on police formations in Kogi and Anambra states.

While the police are yet to arrest the attackers, it will be recalled that a deadly attack was carried out by gunmen on June 5, at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Not less than 41 persons lost their lives in the attack, while several others were injured.