The Nigerian equity market is struggling to shake off the bout of risk aversion stocks have been seeing from investors and traders since around the end of May, which has depressed the main equity index somewhat.

The gauge depreciated by 0.5 per cent in the week that just went by. The outlook for stocks in the short term is largely dim by reason of the central bank’s recent upward rate adjustment, which could see smart money already invested in equities leave them for fixed income securities like bonds and treasury bills.

One bright spot that could catalyse improvement in the market is the corporate results of most mid and big-cap companies if they come out pretty strong.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

ACCESS HOLDINGS

Access Holdings, Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets, tops this week’s selection for being priced well below its intrinsic value, brightening its likelihood of seeing a considerable price appreciation in future.

The price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of the financial services group at the end of the last trading session was 1.99x, while its earnings per share (EPS) was N4.58.

CHEMICAL AND ALLIED (CAP)

CAP features on the pick this week for trading at its lowest level in 52 weeks, which makes its current unit price of N17 a strategic entry point for investors seeking reasonable price appreciation in the short term to take a position in the stock

The company’s PE ratio at market close on Friday was 9.4x, while the EPS is N1.81.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT

Custodian Investment appears on the selection for trading well below it real value. The firm’s PE ratio as of Friday was 3.5x, while the EPS is N1.97.

MAY & BAKER

May & Baker makes this week’s pick for currently trading at its lowest price level in 52 weeks.

The pharmaceutical firm’s PE ratio at the last trading session was 6.2x, while its EPS is N0.58.

LEARN AFRICA

Learn Africa appears on the pick this week for trading well below its actual value at the moment, making it cheap for investment. The publisher’s PE ratio as of Friday was 4.6x, while the EPS is N0.57.

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES

NASCON features on the pick for trading sat its lowest price in 52 weeks, boosting its chances of good price appreciation in future.

The salt-maker’s PE ratio was 11x as of the end of the last trading session, while its EPS is N1.