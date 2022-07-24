President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in a statement said Nigerian security forces are doing everything possible to rescue hostages of the Kaduna train attack alive.

The terrorists, who took the passengers from the train, released a video on Sunday showing the male hostages being beaten with cudgels as the hostages cried and called on the government to rescue them.

The president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement said “terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over the world.

The president said they will not succumb to the demand of the terrorists, instead, he said the security forces are making efforts to rescue the victims unhurt.

He said: “the country’s security and defence forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media.

“The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offence. All they did was board a train.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens for terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against the ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate, the president said.

But the president’s words do not inspire much hope. In April, Mr Buhari ordered the country’s security forces to rescue all hostages held by non-state actors. In June, he specifically order the country’s security forces to rescue the hostages from the train attack, but a month after his directive, the country’s security forces have been unable to do that.

Some of the train passengers kidnapped in March have been released after the payment of ransom.

No fewer than 43 of the captives including the son of a former military governor of Kano state, Idris Garba, his wife and children are still being held.

Nine passengers were killed during the attack.