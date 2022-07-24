The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, published 12 political parties and their candidates for the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State.

The Commission also published the names of the 16 political parties and their candidates for the 24 House of Assembly seats in the state.

After months of uncertainty, the name of the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, was published as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, agos-based entrepreneur, Ifeanyi Odii, who has been having a running battle with a senator, Obinna Ogba, was listed as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even though the matter is still in court.

Also, a professor of geophysics, Bernard Odoh, was listed by the Commission as the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Messrs Nwifuru (APC) and Odii (PDP) had faced a stiff challenge to their candidatures as parallel primaries by factions of their parties produced two other candidates laying claim to the positions.

Mr Ogba, representing Ebonyi Central District, is in court against Mr Odịi for the governorship ticket of PDP after he (Ogba) emerged as a candidate in a primary conducted by a faction of the party.

In the APC, a former chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission in the state, Elias Mbam, had emerged as a candidate in a parallel primary conducted by a faction of the APC in the state in May.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi, Chukwuemeka Chukwu, told journalists that the pasting of the list of candidates at INEC local offices across the state was in line with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, and the schedule of activities of the commission.

He listed the names of the political parties that nominated governorship candidates in Ebonyi as AA, ADC, ADP, APC, APGA, APM, APP, LP, NNPP, NRM, PDP and YPP.

The INEC official also listed the 16 political parties that nominated candidates for Ebonyi House of Assembly seats as follows: AA (24 candidates), ADC (23 Candidates), ADP ( 24 Candidates), APC (24 candidates), APGA (24 candidates), APM (three candidates), APP (four candidates), BP (one candidate).

Others are: LP (24 candidates), NNPP (24 candidates), NRM (24 candidates), PDP (24 candidates), PRP (one candidate), PSDP (six candidates), YPP (one candidate) and ZLP (14 Candidates).

Mr Chukwu said a total of 245 House of Assembly candidates would participate in the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State.

The INEC official appealed to eligible residents of Ebonyi State yet to register or update their voter registration to use the window period to do so, as there might not be any further extension after the 31 July deadline.

Mr Chukwu disclosed that online voter registration in Ebonyi State tentatively stood at 274, 376, while complete registration stood at 336,412 as of 18 July 2022, pending when the final number would be published by the commission.

“Collection of Permanent Voters Cards is ongoing at the various INEC LGA Offices in Ebonyi State. Those who are yet to collect theirs are equally advised to visit our LGA offices where they registered to collect theirs personally. Note once again, there is no collection by proxy,” he said.