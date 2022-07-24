One of the Boko Haram members who escaped from the Kuje correctional facility in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, appeared in the latest video of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

The terrorists who took the passengers from the train earlier released a video showing the male hostages being beaten with cudgels as the hostages cried and called on the government to rescue them.

The escapee who did not state his name was among the three terrorists who posed on camera in the new video speaking ill of the Nigerian government and the victims of the train attack.

The man also threatened to kidnap the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Let the government know I am one of the Kuje prison escapers, I am here, God has rescued me, I am now once again bearing arm, we are going to destroy this country, come and follow us, we will not change our stands.

“We are going to bring (kidnap) governor Nasir El-Rufai into this forest and belittle him the way we do to these people (Victims of the train attack).

“You people know me you declare me wanted to the world, me too, I have declared you (government officials) wanted, I will kill you,” the terrorist who was carrying an assault weapon said.

Earlier this month, terrorists used explosives to breach the correctional facility in Kuje, freeing over 800 of the 994 inmates including Boko Haram detainees.

New threats

One of the terrorist members said they are going to sell the victims of the train attack as slaves if the government did not meet their demand.

“We are going to sell out the captives as slaves as our Imam (Abubakar Shekau) previously did to Chibok girls. We are going to sell the train passengers as slaves as well.

“We will also kill the ones we wish and hold others as slaves, one of the terrorists said.

Some of the train passengers kidnapped in March have been released after the payment of ransom.

No fewer than 43 of the captives including the son of a former military governor of Kano state, Idris Garba, his wife and children are still being held.

Nine passengers were killed during the attack.