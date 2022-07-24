One person drowned and another was injured in a boat mishap at Nansa village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Ahmed Inga, the director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He explained that the agency on Saturday received a report of a boat mishap involving passengers and goods loaded from Nansa village by the river band upstream Shiroro dam.

Mr Inga said the boat was heading towards a Kwara Saturday market in Zumba when it hit a tree stump and broke into two midway.

He said one person drowned while one other got injured, adding that the search and rescue operation was very slow as the area of the incident is a bandit enclave and rescuers were afraid of being kidnapped.

(NAN)