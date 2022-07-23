The Ekiti State Government has reintroduced the use of face mask, handwashing, and sanitisation, as 74 persons were isolated during the week due to the infection.

The state government also insisted on social distancing in public places to check the spread of the virus.

The government’s reaction is coming on the heels of 364 new cases of the infection reported in the state as of July 23.

The NCDC had reported 619 new cases with Ekiti State coming top.

Ekiti State had been in the battle against COVID-19 like other states, but had witnessed a decline beginning from November 2021.

The Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Fulani, said on Saturday in Ado Ekiti that he had earlier warned residents before the Sallah celebration given the indications of possible upsurge.

“However, as the State Ministry of Health continues to monitor the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across the country, and a recent spike in the state with 74 persons currently positive, all residents of Ekiti State are hereby advised to adhere strictly to the wearing of facemasks in public gatherings,” he said.

“Henceforth, they must maintain hand hygiene through proper handwashing or use of alcohol-based hand rub, social or physical distancing, reporting at the nearest health facility when sick and getting tested and isolating if positive

“There must also be dherence to COVID-19 measures in banks and other public institutions.”

Ekiti State has lost 28 persons to the disease since its emergence.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the state has a total of 2,010 confirmed cases.

The breakdown of the new cases reported by the NCDC indicated that Lagos has 62; Rivers, 58; Delta, 27; FCT, 22; Oyo, 19; Cross River, 16; Abia, 14; Kano, 12; Bayelsa, 11; Nasarawa, 8; Gombe,3; Plateau, 2 and Bauchi, 1.

The country has so recorded a total of 260,339 confirmed cases. 3,147 deaths have been recorded while 253,566 have been discharged.