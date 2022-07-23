The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded that Wole Olanipekun, a former president of the association, step down from his current position as the chair of the Body of Benchers, a top regulatory body of Nigeria’s legal profession.

The NBA’s demand followed its petition to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) seeking the sanction of a partner in Mr Olanipekun’s law firm, Adekunbi Ogunde, over an allegation of professional misconduct.

The association also requests the LPDC to determine possible culpability of Mr Olanipekun and other partners of the law firm in the action, although the chambers had distanced themselves from Ms Ogunde’s conduct.

Ms Ogunde was caught soliciting for briefs for her law firm in a leaked letter she purportedly wrote on behalf of the law firm in June in alleged violation of the professional code of conduct for lawyers.

In what is widely seen as a case of influence peddling, Ms Ogunde informed the prospective client, Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, that the presence of Mr Olanipekun, a senior advocate and lead partner of the law firm, in a case “will significantly switch things in favour of Sapiem”.

Ms Ogunde had subsequently apologised for her action, adding that she wrote the letter without the authority of the law firm or knowledge of Mr Olanipekun.

The law firm had also issued a disclaimer saying Ms Ogunde was on her own.

City Lawyer Magazine reports that the NBA, in a petition filed on July 19, urged the LPDC, the disciplinary body established by law to deal with lawyers’ acts of misconduct, “to immediately commence the disciplinary process and prosecute ADEKUNBI OGUNDE Esq. for the violation of the sacred provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct, particularly Rule 1 thereof.”

In the petition signed by the 1st Vice President of the NBA, John Aikpokpo-Martins, the association also urged the LPDC to “consider whether the partners of the firm of Wole Olanipekun & Co. are not liable to be disciplined by this august body seeing that the Respondent has the ostensible authority to act as a partner, and indeed acted for and on behalf of the said firm.”

Following the petition, the NBA, in a letter signed by its president, Olumide Akpata, asked Mr Olanipekun to step down from his position as the Body of Bencher’s chairman given his association with Ms Ogunde, according to a report by City Lawyer Magazine.

In the letter addressed to Mr Olanipekun, the NBA urged him “to recuse yourself from chairmanship of the BOB henceforth and to allow for the emplacement of an interim leadership of the BOB, in order to enable the LPDC carry out this particular assignment, amongst others, without coming under an undue suspicion of impartiality.”

Background

A former Minister of State for Petroleum and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Odein Ajumogobia, had in June exposed the alleged misconduct associated with Mr Olanipekun’s law firm.

Mr Ajumogobia accused Wole Olanipekun’s law firm of violating the rules of profession conduct for legal practitioners in its effort to hijack a case for which Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, Sapiem had engaged him.

In a letter critical of Wole Olanipekun and Co, Mr Ajumogobia demanded an apology from the law firm for soliciting for a case for which the client had already retained him.

“I must also express my extreme disappointment and utter disillusionment,” Mr Ajumogobia said of Mr Olanipekun’s law firm’s letter soliciting to represent Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited in the $130million case between the firm and the Rivers State government.

Mr Ajumogobia added, “The attached letter is in my opinion tantamount to gross misconduct of the worst kind,” referencing the rules of professional conduct, which prohibits “self-advertising and solicitation by Nigerian legal practitioners.”

Ms Ogunde, a partner at the law firm of the former NBA president, had written to Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, offering to render legal services to the company in the legal battle with Rivers State government.

Ms Ogunde had, in the letter sent in June, told the CEO of Sapiem, Francesco Caio, that it needed “a more influential lawyer/law firm to prevent a potential huge pay out to the Rivers State Government”.

She informed Sapiem that the presence of Mr Olanipekun, a senior advocate and lead partner of the law firm, in a case “will significantly switch things in favour of Sapiem”.

“Chief Olanipekun SAN, OFR, is currently the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, which is the highest ruling body in the Nigerian legal profession, made up of Supreme Court judges, Presiding Justices of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judges of all state High Courts, including the Rivers State High Court.

“In other words, Chief Olanipekun SAN, OFR, is the head of the entire legal profession in Nigeria,” the law firm’s letter to Sapiem had added.

Mr Ajumogobia, in reaction to the law firm’s letter, wrote Mr Olanipekun reminding him that Rule 39 of rules of professional conduct “expressly provides that ‘A lawyer shall not engage or be involved in any advertising or promotion of his practice of the law which …..makes comparison with or criticizes other lawyers …..or includes any statement about the quality of the lawyer’s work, the size or success of his practice or his success rate.'”

“The email from your firm could not be more egregious in its breach of this essential mandatory rule,” the lawyer lamented, demanding “within 7 days of the date of this letter, a written apology to the firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke from Wole Olanipekun & Co, for this most deplorable conduct of Adekumbi Ogunde and your firm.”

Partner admits ‘careless’ representation in offending mail

Ms Ogunde who authored the offending lette to the Saipem group, soliciting legal representation on behalf of Olanipekun and Co, admitted making “careless representations and inferences” in her letter of June 20.

She said her inferences to Olanipekun and Co’s relationship with judges “could have been easily interpreted to mean that the firm could help secure some advantage in the court for Saipem.”

Retracting her allusion to influence peddling, Ms Ogunde said since joining Mr Olanipekun’s firm last December, no staff member had “engaged in any unwholesome or unethical practices” to suggest that the firm can somehow ‘influence’ judicial outcomes by improper means.”

Exonerating Mr Olanipekun, she said he was not aware of her letter soliciting for a brief, adding that she “reached out to Saipem about the said matter, which unknown to her was no longer before the court.”

But Mr Ajumogobia said Mr Olanipekun was aware of his handling of the suit on behalf of Saipem as the latter had asked him about the case during their “Unilag Law Faculty Alumni dinner at Harbour point in February.”

In addressing the concerns, Ms Ogunde said she apologised to Mr Ajumogobia on June 24.

Disclaimer

Two Associate Counsel in the law firm also issued a disclaimer dated June 24 and addressed to Mr Caio reiterating that the letter by Ms Ogunde was written “without the instruction, authority mandate, approval of Wole Olanipekun & Co.”

“In parenthesis, we dissociate ourselves from the letter under reference, as the writer was on her own,” James Adesulu and Quam Bisiriyu, adding, “the letter is hereby retracted unequivocally, in spite of the fact that it was unauthorised and done without our permission, authority or consent”.

The disclaimer, which was copied to Mr Ajumogobia, maintained that Olanipekun & Co had a high regard for him and his firm.

Petition

In a petition marked BB/LPDC/901/2022, NBA called on the LPDC to pplying “on behalf of the Applicant that ADEKUNBI OGUNDE of WOLE OLANIPEKUN & CO be required to answer to the allegations contained in the Statement/Affidavit.”

Mr Aikpokpo-Martins who signed the petition on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees of the NBA, which was dated July 19, 2022, said Ms Ogunde violated “the extant rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners (Rule 1 of the RPC) by soliciting for briefs and peddling the influence of the principal partner of her law firm … Wole Olanipekun…”

He said members of the legal profession, particularly members of the NBA “were very disturbed by this infamous letter alleged to have originated from arguably one of the most successful, biggest, respected and most distinguished law firms in Nigeria.”

The petition pointed out that Ms Ogunde’s conduct puts “the entire legal profession to national and international public ridicule and odium.”

The NBA stated that Ms Ogunde is “expected to exhibit and maintain a very high standard of conduct, professionalism, respect for the integrity of court and the judicial process when discharging her professional duties and responsibilities to clients, the legal profession and members of the general public.”

