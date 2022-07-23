President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told the leadership and some senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the unity, security and prosperity of the country will matter most to him beyond his days in office as president.

The president, who made his feelings known at a meeting with the APC leaders at the State House, Abuja, expressed delight that the party was working towards that eventuality.

He thanked the delegation led by the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, “for the kind words on my role in processes leading to the emergence of our candidate and his running mate for the presidential election in February, next year.”

‘‘I want to thank you all for the roles you played in the build-up, first to our national convention earlier this year, and later, to the primary elections.

‘‘You were all of one mind, wanting the best for the party with the candidate emerging in a free and fair manner.

‘‘For us all, the cohesion and unity of the party was the first priority and ambition was second. I am glad that you all saw the larger picture, rather than narrow, self-serving interests.’’

Mr Buhari recounted that when the presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, was presented to him a couple of days ago, he had said he would reserve his comments till the handover ceremony on May 29, 2023, at the Eagle Square.

‘‘I still maintain that same position,’’ the president said.

He, however, lauded party members for acknowledging the many virtues that qualify the vice presidential candidate for the noble position.

The president expressed confidence that Mr Shettima would not disappoint the party and Nigerians at large.

He also commended the party for resolving to further mobilise more Nigerians, particularly youth to register and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), saying ‘‘It is the way to go”.

Mr Adamu, Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Bagudu, and Mr Shettima, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to the president for his exemplary leadership.

According to them, this virtue has strengthened the party in the aftermath of the convention and primaries.

Mr Adamu said: ‘‘Our main goal is to see the success of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

”There’s no better parting gift than to ensure that the APC produces the next president.’’

Mr Bagudu told the president that he had set a worthy precedence on internal democracy in political parties, saying, ‘‘under pressure to dictate or suggest, you were determined that the democratic process should be given the opportunity to work and what we have seen is that democratic processes can produce very excellent results.

‘‘We have a presidential candidate and a running mate, whom we are all proud of.’’

The governor attributed the gradual return of normalcy to the North-eastern part of the country to the spirited interventions approved by the president.

He particularly acknowledged the rise in agricultural activities and food production in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

The vice presidential candidate reiterated the willingness of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and himself to serve Nigeria with justice, equity and fairness.

‘‘We want to solicit the support of the president once INEC lifts the ban on open-air campaigns and we want to latch on to your achievements and brand name to victory, and consolidate the leadership of the party,’’ he said.

Others present at the meeting were the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar.

Also in attendance were Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, a former governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, and the senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District, Emmanuel Bwacha.

(NAN)