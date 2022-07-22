Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the beheading of an Anambra lawmaker, Governor Charles Soludo has said.

The slain lawyer, Okechukwu Okoye, 44, represented Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly.

He was beheaded six days after he was abducted by gunmen in May.

Mr Okoye’s aide, Cyril Chiegboka, who was abducted with him, was also killed.

Mr Soludo said eight of the suspected killers have been arrested.

Mr Soludo disclosed this on Friday during a burial ceremony of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

Mr Soludo said his administration would not rest on its oars until the criminals involved in the lawmaker’s beheading are brought to justice.

The governor condoled with the lawmaker’s family and members of the state assembly and asked communities in the state to intensify support to the state government in the fight against criminals.

“These people are not unknown gunmen. They live among our people, some of them have families and operate from various communities. We need you to help us identify them so that they can face justice,” Mr Soludo said.

He disclosed that the Anambra Assembly had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission concerning the vacuum caused by the killing of the lawmaker, adding that there will be a by-election soon to elect a new lawmaker.

The governor promised that all entitlements due to the slain lawmaker would be paid to his family.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, insecurity has deteriorated in Anambra State lately with frequent attacks by armed men.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.