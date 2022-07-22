The police, on Friday, raided Peoples Gazette newspaper office in Abuja over a report it did indicting a former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

An unconfirmed number of policemen stormed the PG office located at Plot 1095, Umar Shuaibu Avenue, arrested John Adenekan, an assistant managing editor of the newspaper and four other staff members.

The four staffers are Ameedat Adeyemi, Grace Oke, Sammy Ogbu and Justina Tayani, who were still at the Utako Police Station when the PREMIUM TIMES arrived at the newspaper’s office.

Residents of the building where the newspaper occupies a flat confirmed the incident but said they did not know much about what informed the arrest.

“A couple of them stayed outside while about six went in. All I could see from my window was them taking some people away in their vehicles,” a resident of the building told this newspaper.

When asked if the security operatives created a scene before leaving, he answered in negative. He merely said the officers knew what they came for.

The building where PG operates from in Utako has six flats. It is the only one using its own flat as an office as the others are residential.

The Deputy Managing Editor of PG, Boladale Adekoya, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES said the staff members were arrested over a story detailing how anti-graft ICPC raided a property belonging to Mr Buratai and recovered cash and luxury items.

Mr Adekoya said the officers originally came for the Managing Editor, Samuel Ogundipe, and the reporter, Adefemola Akintade, but neither of them was around during the raid.

“When they arrived, they met with the secretary and they said they have a warrant to arrest our ME and one of our reporters. Our secretary was trying to explain to them that the ME is not around when they shoved her aside and started going into our offices one after the other.

“The ME they came for was not around. In fact, he is not even in the country. So, being the most senior person on ground, they arrested Mr Adenekan and left.

“After some minutes, they came back to pack everybody. They arrested two corps members with us, an intern who is more like our office assistant and the secretary,” he said.

Mr Adekoya said the police officer that raided his office came from Utako Police Command and the arrest warrant they showed them at the office was not addressed to a specific person.

On the controversial report, he said Mr Buratai has been pestering the PG to pull down the indicting report.

Mr Ogundipe, in a Twitter post, condemned the act and accused Muhammadu Buhari-led government of “unwarranted onslaught” against his staff members.

“Muhammadu Buhari may cry about what and what shouldn’t be his legacy, but this unwarranted onslaught on our journalists today, one of many we have suffered since we launched PG in September 2020, will forever live in infamy for his despotic regime,” he said.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, when reached on the phone, said she was in a meeting with her boss but promised to call back. She was yet to do that as of the time of filing report.