The judge handling the N7.1 billion money laundering case involving a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, on Friday, signalled the possibility of sanctioning the prosecuting lawyer.

The trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, gave the indication in a ruling ordering the senior lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, to show cause why he should not be disqualified from further prosecuting the case.

Mr Ekwo gave Mr Jacobs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and long-time private prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seven days to file a written application to that effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge gave the order while delivering a ruling on a motion filed by the senior lawyer’s chambers seeking a transfer of Mr Kalu’s trial to the Lagos division of the court.

Mr Ekwo, who dismissed the application for the transfer of the case from him to the Lagos division, held that Mr Jacobs and his team engaged in gross abuse of court process in the way and manner they were prosecuting the case.

He recalled that the prosecution had written twice to the Chief Judge of the Federal Court requesting the transfer of the case and the requests were declined.

He said the counsel ought to abide by the decision of the court.

The judge added that there ought to be consequences for such and application that had affected the actual time of proceedings on the substantive matter which order was given since May 2020.

“The learned counsel for the prosecution is hereby ordered to give reasons within 7 days of this order, to this court why an order ought to be made disqualifying him from handling this matter henceforth.

”The court will make further orders concerning the re-trial once the issue of the prosecution is determined,” the judge said.

The judge ruled that the motion on notice to be filed by Mr Jacobs would be adopted on October 31 during which the court would determine the fate of the senior lawyer, one way or the other.

Mr Kalu, a serving senator representing Abia North, was tried alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and Udeh Udeogu, a Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Mr Kalu’s tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007.

In December 2019, they were convicted for diverting N7.1 billion from the Abia State’s coffers.

Mr Kalu was jailed 12 years, his co-defendant – Udeh Udeogu – was also jailed 10 years, and Slok, Mr Kalu’s firm, was ordered to be wound up.

Messrs Kalu and Udeogu were already serving their jail terms when the Supreme Court nullified the proceedings leading to their conviction in May 2020.

The Supreme Court, on 8 May 2020, nullified the proceedings leading to the defendants’ conviction, and ordered a retrial of the case.

Mr Orji Kalu, who is the incumbent Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, got out of prison based on the apex court’s judgement, but quickly filed an application before the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop his retrial.

On September 29, 2021, Mr Ekwo, to whom the case was re-assigned, controversially barred EFCC from prosecuting Mr Kalu afresh.

Mr Ekwo, who also exempted Mr Kalu’s firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, from the fresh trial, ordered that EFCC should only proceed against Mr Udeogu.

EFCC subsequently filed an application, anchored on five grounds, for the transfer of the case to the Lagos division of the court.

One of the grounds is that the Abuja division of the court lacks the requisite territorial jurisdiction to entertain and try the defendants in respect of the charge.

In its application, the anti-graft agency recalled that the charges were originally filed at the Federal High Court Abuja in 2007.

The commission noted that the Supreme Court’s previous ruling on the issue of territorial jurisdiction concerning the case had said many of the ingredients of the offences occurred in Lagos and that most of the proposed prosecution witnesses were residing in Lagos.

It said it was the reason why the EFCC applied to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer the matter to Lagos at the early stage of the case.

Satisfied that many of the ingredients of the offences occurred in Lagos, the commission said, the Chief Judge transferred the case to Lagos division of the court where the defendants were prosecuted and judgment delivered in the matter.

Ruling

Meanwhile, the judge dismissed the request to transfer the trial to Lagos.

He said his refusal was on the grounds that only the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho could take such a decision as provided by Section 98 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

“There is no doubt that the provision of Section 98(1) of the ACJA, 2015 gives the Chief Judge discretion on transfer of criminal cases. I will not venture into how discretion is to be exercised in our jurisprudence as that has been adequately propounded in the respective written addresses in this case.”

According to the judge, it is my opinion that this application packs merit and I make an order dismissing same.

The judge, however, held that the prosecution was at liberty to go back to the Supreme Court to seek a review of the order that remitted the trial back to the Federal High Court.

He subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 31 for Jacobs to show cause. (NAN)