The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has asked Nigerians to disregard the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Wase made the call on Thursday while receiving members of the Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign Organisation, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at the National Assembly on Friday.

The decision of the ruling party to field Bola Tinubu, a Muslim from the South-west and Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from North-east, has dominated discourse in the political arena in the last few weeks.

Those who believe that Mr Tinubu should have picked a Christian running mate have vehemently opposed the choice of Mr Shettima.

Even within the APC, Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, Elisha Abbo, a senator from Adamawa, have both openly condemned it, while Daniel Bwala and Nollywood star, Kenneth Okonkwo, have resigned from the party in protest.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been very vocal in its opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Same faith tickets have worked in NASS — Wase

While speaking on the same faith ticket, Mr Wase said the Senate has had David Mark, a Christian from North-central and Ike Ekweremadu, a Christian from South-east in charge of the Senate for eight years without rancour.

Mr Wase said in the 9th House, he and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, are both Muslims and there has not been any record of religious intolerance.

“We have had a Christian/Christian Senate President and Deputy Senate President for eight good years in the National Assembly.

“We have a Muslim/Muslim ticket in the House of Representatives, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, I don’t know how many people we have converted so far if it is about religion,” he said.

The deputy speaker added that those at the forefront of criticising the Muslim-Muslim ticket are seeking an easy way to power.

He said it is not about sentiment and emotion, but competence and capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to power.

Mr Wase said none of the other candidates has the record and pedigree of the former Lagos State governor, adding that several ministers serving in the current federal administration are disciples of Mr Tinubu.

“So, some of these sentiments and emotions that are being expressed are done by those who want to gain cheap access to power and cause confusion in the society. What we should be after is the competence that will give us the best.

“He has built political tents for years. There is no segment of the society that you will go to that you will not have someone he has helped. I have not seen any candidate in any of the political parties that can match his achievements,” he said.

Mr Wase further said that as governor of Lagos State, Mr Tinubu gave Nigerians from different parts of the country the opportunity to serve.

Earlier, the convener of Asiwaju Pact With Citizens Campaign Organisation, Dominic Alancha, said the organisation is a platform that seeks to rally round Nigerians towards the growth and development of the country by addressing key issues across all sectors of the economy.

He informed the deputy speaker that the national executive of the group, after careful appraisals of his commitment to the Asiwaju/Shetima project, has appointed him as the chairman of its National Advisory Council (NAC).