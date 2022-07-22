The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, despite being “fully vaccinated and twice boosted” with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the 79-year-old president is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Mr Biden has begun taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that can reduce the risk of hospitalisation for people who test positive for the virus, the press secretary said.

Mr Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative, the statement added.

The statement read in part: “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

It added that the President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday when he had a negative test result.

COVID-19 spread

Statistics show that as of July 21, 2022, the United States has recorded a total of 90,046,834 infections and 1,025,741 fatalities since the pandemic outbreak, while global infections stand at 566,783,590 and 6,380,811 deaths.

Mr Biden has joined the list of other notable personalities who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Queen Elizabeth II of England also tested positive for the virus in late February 2022.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated that the sub-variants of the Omicron variants like the BA.4 and BA.5 continue to drive the recent waves of COVID-19 cases.