All tertiary institutions offering admissions outside of the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) operated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will henceforth be punished, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said.

Mr Adamu spoke on Thursday at the ongoing 2022 Admission Policy Meeting attended by heads of tertiary institutions at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Mr Adamu reiterated that any admission processed outside of the CAPS is an ‘illegal’ admission.

He said while all undisclosed admissions between 2017 and 2020 have been approved, the ministry and JAMB are monitoring the admissions for 2021 and 2022.

Mr Adamu said any head of institution found culpable will be punished “even after he or she must have completed the tenure of office.”

He said: “By the last policy meeting, I had approved that all illegitimate admissions from 2017 to 2020 be condoned provided such candidates met the minimum entry qualifications in their various courses of study. I am aware that the process led the affected institutions to declare about one million illegitimate admissions for the period.

“As soon as the process is completed, necessary measures would be put in place to track and sanction all culpable heads of institutions irrespective of whether they are or are not still in office. I have directed a close watch on the 2021 and 2022 exercises with a view to identifying any violator for stricter punishment.”

The minister, therefore, enjoined institutions to adhere to the advisories provided by JAMB to guide different aspects of the admission process.

“As we commence another annual exercise on admissions, I admonish all and sundry to comply with the policy directives as decided at this meeting. Any infringement of any of the policy guidelines would be meted with appropriate sanctions,” he said.

Undisclosed admissions

Speaking on undisclosed admissions, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said as of July 14, the board has a record of 920,159 undisclosed admissions offered by tertiary institutions in the country between 2017 and 2020.

According to him, the largest chunk of these admissions –615,788– were by polytechnics, followed by the colleges of education with 189,292.

He said the universities had 106,279 undisclosed admissions out of the total number, while Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEIs) recorded 9,193 cases.

JAMB said Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), the University of Jos (UNIJOS, and Benue State University, Makurdi recorded the highest number of undisclosed admissions within the period.

While UDUS recorded 20,162 undisclosed admissions, UNIJOS and Benue State University recorded 7,600 and 6,171 cases respectively.

Controversy

Meanwhile, UDUS vice-chancellor, Sulaiman Bilbis, protested the ranking that put his university worst on the list, saying the undisclosed admissions were perpetrated by institutions affiliated with the university.

But the JAMB Registrar, Mr Oloyede, replied that the universities are being held responsible because they are “the mother body” of the affiliated institutions.

In the polytechnics, JAMB disclosed that Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin; Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State; Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, are the biggest culprits.

The board said Kwara State Polytechnic and Auchi Polytechnic granted 49,971 and 41,329 undisclosed admissions respectively within the period.

While the Federal Polytechnic Oko-Anambra recorded 31,287 undisclosed admissions, YABATECH did not disclose 30,856 admissions.

Of the colleges of education, the Federal College of Education, Katsina State, recorded the highest number of cases put at19,772 while the College of Education, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, recorded 16,761 and Niger State College of Education, Minna, recorded 13,971.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe