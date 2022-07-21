A lawyer, Festus Onifade, has asked the Competition and Consumer Protection (CCPC) Tribunal in Abuja to penalise MultiChoice for disobeying a subsisting order that barred the pay television firm from increasing tariffs on its products and services.

Mr Onifade and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers jointly sued MultiChoice – operator of DSTV and GOTV in Nigeria – and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The claimants are praying the tribunal for an order restraining MultiChoice from increasing the subscription rates for its services and other products.

MultiChoice on March 22 announced that it was going to commence the new price regime on April 1.

Following the planned tariff hike announcement, the claimants approached the tribunal urging it to stop the price hike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated and filed on March 30.

The tribunal on March 30 granted the ex-parte application directing parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the whole suit

But MultiChoice ignored the restraining order by going ahead to increasing the price of its products and services.

‘Why MultiChoice should be penalised’

At the resumed proceedings on Thursday, Mr Onifade urged the tribunal to sanction MultiChoice, saying, “MultiChoice has a history of violating court orders.”

He argued that the pay television giant in Nigeria breached the March 30 order of the tribunal, which asked parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

But Multichoice’s lawyer, Jamiu Agoro, contended that the price hike arrangement had been set in motion before the March 30 order was made by the tribunal.

He challenged Mr Onifade’s procedure of instituting the contempt proceedings by failing to first serve Forms 48 and 49 on the alleged contemptnor (MultiChoice) before filing the application.

Also, the Multichoice lawyer argued that the tribunal lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, adding that his client “cannot be held to be in contempt of an order which it had applied that this tribunal sets aside.”

While challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit, Mr Agoro said the claimants failed to exhaust the statutory provision — which requires complainants to first file a petition at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) before approaching the tribunal.

The “Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) is mandated to hear appeals from or review any decision of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) taken in the course of the implementation of any of the provisions of the FCCPA,” Mr Agoro argued.

He said the claimants’ suit had not been determined by the FCCPC before they filed their suit at the tribunal.

Mr Agoro urged the tribunal to dismiss the contempt proceedings as well as the entire suit.

However, in a reply on points of law, Mr Onifade explained that the Sherrif and Civil Process Act which operates at High Courts does not apply in the case as it relates to the service of Form 48 and Form 49 on the alleged contemptnor.

He drew the tribunal’s attention to Section 51 of the CCPT Act, which empowers it “to impose penalties on any undertaking that violates the order of the tribunal.”

The lawyer informed the tribunal that the claimants’ petition in March 2020, challenging Multichoice’s price increase was never determined by the FCCPC.

“The refusal of the FCCPC to hear and determine our petition in March 2020 when MultiChoice increased its tariff, compelled us to approach the tribunal when it announced that it was going to implement a new price regime,” Mr Onifade said while urging the tribunal to assume jurisdiction over the suit.

Tribunal fines MultiChoice N100,000

Due to the failure of Multichoice’s lawyer to file all necessary documents and applications in the suit, the three-member panel chaired by Thomas Okosun slammed a N100,000 fine on Mr Agoro.

Mr Agoro had sought an adjournment to enable him to respond to the claimants’ filings to the substantive suit contrary to the tribunal’s directive on June 20 to all parties to file and adopt their final arguments on Thursday to enable it to fix a date for judgement.

Meanwhile, counsel for the 2nd defendant, the FCCPC, Tam Tamuno, said he did not file any documents in respect of the suit.

Mr Tamuno told the tribunal that his client would abide by any decision reached by the tribunal.

Thereafter, the tribunal adjourned the suit until July 25 following Mr Agoro’s request for an adjournment.

Background

In Mr Onifade’s suit, he urged the tribunal to issue an order restraining Multichoice from increasing subscriptions for its TV services on April 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on March 30.

The tribunal granted the ex-parte motion, directing parties to maintain “status quo antebellum.”

But, during a sitting on April 11, the claimant said he had filed a written address and contempt proceedings against the company’s management for allegedly disregarding the tribunal’s order made on March 30.

But Multichoice’s lawyer, Mr Agoro, contended that because of his application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal, “this court is to first inquire whether it has the jurisdiction to determine the application.”

The pay-TV, Multichoice Nigeria headquartered in South Africa, did an upward review of its subscriptions, while the suit was pending.

Multichoice had announced new rates for its offerings in Nigeria, the firm’s latest price increase that is bound to irk its customers.

The firm said from April 1, subscribers will pay more for all its bouquets and its premium package on DSTV will cost N21,000, no longer N18,400.

Compact Plus which cost N12,400 before will now go for N14,250, while Compact will cost N9,000 instead of N7,900.