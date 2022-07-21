The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to investigate the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja by terrorists.

The House directed its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Interior, Reformatory Services, Defence, Army, Airforce, Navy and Police to investigate the causes, dimensions and effects of the attack.

Also, the lower chamber urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of the National Security Summit organised by the leadership of the House.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sha’aban Sharada (APC, Kano), on Thursday.

Kuje attack

The medium security correctional facility was attacked by terrorists on July 5 during which hundreds of inmates were freed and others escaped.

Over 400 of them have been reportedly recaptured.

Boko Haram’s splinter group, ISWAP, has since claimed responsibility for the attack

Sharada’s motion…

In his motion, Mr Sharada said the attack happened despite the huge resources spent on correctional facilities in the country.

He added that the attack has created uncertainty among citizens in the country, with some of the terrorists still moving about.

“Kuje Custodial Centre attack and its terrible outcome along with several related crimes against national security are on the increase despite stakeholders’ commitment towards equipping the national security enforcement and intelligence community with significant appropriation of funds,” he said.

Mr Sharada said: “public peace and safety will continue to be threatened if urgent steps are not taken to address the situation.”

The motion was taken without debate. The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary, resolved that the committees should report their findings to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.