The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has given reasons why the national electricity grid collapsed yet again on Wednesday, leaving many states in darkness.

The latest grid collapse is the sixth time in 2022.

The TCN said the national grid experienced system disturbance at about 11:27a.m. on Wednesday, but that its restoration was almost completed as at 11:00p.m.

”The incident was a result of a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94 Hertz (HZ) to 47.36Hz, which created system instability,” spokesperson for the company, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement.

Hertz is a unit of frequency which replaces the earlier term of one cycle per second (cps). Mrs Mbah said that reports from the National Control Centre revealed that the collapse was precipitated by the tripping of a unit with a load of 106 Megawatts (MW) in one of the generating stations due to “exhaust over temperature.”

She said the tripping pulled out other grid-connected units in the plant, which resulted in aggregated generation loss of 457MW.

“A train of events ensued, culminating in the collapse of the national grid. As obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated,” she said

Mrs Mbah said investigation was going on to establish the cause of the failure. She said the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) appreciated the understanding of the government and consumers of electricity within and outside the country.