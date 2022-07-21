The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, admitted in evidence $61,400 cash allegedly offered as a kickback to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives by Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, and four Intelligence Response Team (IRT) members of the police – Sunday Ubua, Bawa James, Simon Agirgba and John Nuhu – face charges of illicit dealing in 21.35kg of cocaine between January 19 and 25, 2022, among other related offences that violate and punishable under the NDLEA Act.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, the court admitted the cash evidence and 24 packs of cocaine, which the prosecuting lawyer, Joseph Sunday, tendered through its third witness, Peter Joshua, an operative of the anti-narcotics agency at Abuja office.

In his testimony, Mr Joshua told the court that the foreign currency was given to him on January 25, after he weighed and carried out preliminary tests on wraps of cocaine that were confiscated from two convicted drug dealers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwane.

Messrs Umeibe and Ezenwanne have since March 7, pleaded guilty to importing cocaine into Nigeria, after they were apprehended at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu in January. The court sentenced the two men to two years’ imprisonment each.

But Mr Kyari and four other co-defendants in the case, denied any involvement in the drug crime, despite being caught in a video where Mr Kyari allegedly attempted to bribe NDLEA officials with the aim of compromising investigation.

Giving details of the cash denominations, the witness said all in $100 bills, was handed to him for safekeeping by the Director of Intelligence and the Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, at the Abuja office of the NDLEA.

Exhibits admitted in evidence

Thereafter, the judge, Emeka Nwite, admitted the money in evidence and marked it as Exhibit 11, while the document containing their serial numbers was marked as Exhibit 12.

Subsequently, the seized cocaine was brought before the court in two bags — one contained nine packs wrapped in white cotton sacks, while the second bag contained three additional packs of cocaine and 12 pellets.

The judge equally admitted same in evidence and marked then as exhibits.

Mr Nwite admitted three international passports that were seized from Messrs Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

Mr Kyari seeks bail

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, Mr Kyari’s lawyer, Mr Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the judge, that his client’s life was in danger due to the recent attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, the detention facility where Mr Kyari is being held in Abuja.

In his arguments, Mr Ikpeazu disclosed that the terrorists who were members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) took control of the prison for over three hours, forcing Mr Kyari to take refuge in a corner of the prison.

He added that his client being a “law-abiding” citizen did not run away, even when he had the opportunity to do so.

Assuring that Mr Kyari will not jump bail, Mr Ikpeazu said he would not interfere with investigations as the prosecution had told the court that investigations in the suit had been concluded.

While Sunday Ubua’s lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), urged the court to grant his client bail in view of the health condition of his wife, whom he said has been battling cancer.

Mr Oyewole told the court that Mr Ubua has been the sole caregiver of his ailing wife — urging the court to admit him to bail.

He said the proof of evidence shows the NDLEA has nothing against Mr Ubua.

NDLEA’s opposes bail

In opposition to the fresh bail request, NDLEA lawyer, Mr Joseph, asked the court to refuse the bail applications for Mr Kyari and his co-defendants.

Mr Joseph argued that Mr Kyari and his co-defendants are “flight risks” and that they would tamper with the money laundering investigations and the witnesses lined up for the trial.

He said the court had earlier made pronouncement on the bail of the defendants and that there was nothing new placed before the court to warrant a re-consideration of the earlier ruling of the court denying the defendants bail.

After listening to the lawyers’ submissions, the judge fixed August 30 for ruling on the bail applications.