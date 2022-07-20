A number of Christian leaders attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The leaders, who were dressed in different cossacks, belonging different denominations, attended the event despite the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the choice of Mr Shettima as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu, had on July 10 in Daura, Katsina State, named Mr Shettima, a former Borno State governor and serving senator, as his running mate.

The choice of the former governor has been trailed by criticisms from those who believe that Mr Tinubu, a southern Muslim, should not have picked Mr Shettima, another Muslim as running mate.

CAN, which is one of the organisations opposed to a Muslim-Muslim ticket, disowned the clerics who attend the unveiling of Mr Shettima saying they are not members.

CAN spokesperson, Bayo Oladeji, in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said all the priests at the venue are ‘fake’.

He accused the Tinibu Campaign Organisation of consistently peddling lies to justify the choice of Mr Shettima.

“They are fake. They are not our members. CAN was not represented there. Anybody can wear a cassock, anybody can buy it in the market and claim to be anything.

“Were you not in this country, when they exhumed a four years old interview, published it in Trust (Daily Trust), claiming that was the Chairman of CAN in Borno endorsing Shettima? Were you not in this country when they presented a photograph from 2017 saying ‘CAN officials’ visited Shettima?

“Were you not in this country when they said Baba Adeboye has endorsed Muslim/Muslim ticket, but Redeemed Christian Church of God had to come outside to say no? CAN was not there. Is that how to introduce CAN? The media should have asked them questions, not me,” Mr Oladeji said.

Twitter storm

On Twitter, some persons also raised concerns on the appearance of the ‘clergymen’.

Kelvin Odanz, described the parading of the clergymen as disrespectful to the Christian community in Nigeria.

“What Kashim Shettima did gathering those charlatans parading as priests is hugely disrespectful to Christians in Nigeria.

“If a Christian politician down south gathers a group of charlatans, dresses them like Imams…, I am sure lots of Muslims won’t find it funny.

“Going with a Muslim-Muslim ticket is already disrespectful to the religious sensitivity of this country, especially Christians who are being told they don’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Then Shettima adds salt to injury by disrespecting priesthood. It’s disgusting,” he said.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, James Faleke, did not pick calls placed to his phone and did not respond to a text message.

Also Felix Morka, spokesperson of the APC, did not respond to a text message and calls placed to his mobile telephone.