President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with the All Progressives Congress Vice Presidential candidate, former Governor Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC vice presidential candidate was accompanied to the State House by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

The APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 General Elections, Bola Tinubu, had on July 10 officially announced Mr Shettima as his running mate.

Mr Tinubu made the announcement while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Mr Buhari at Daura, Katsina State, Buhari’s home state.

The APC presidential candidate was in Daura to pay Sallah homage to Buhari as well as inform him of his decision to pick Mr Shettima as his running mate.

Mr Tinubu had on Wednesday officially unveiled Shettima as his Vice-Presidential running mate to the public.

Mr Shettima, a former two-term governor of Borno, is currently a Senator representing Borno Central in the National Assembly.

At the unveiling of Mr Shettima, Mr Tinubu said: “I remain steadfast in my belief in the selection of Sen. Shettima.

“I am unwavering in my belief that he is the very best person to run for office and to, hopefully, govern by my side.’’

Mr Tinubu thanked Mr Buhari and members of APC National Working Committee (NWC), saying he considered it an honour and privilege to be the party`s 2023 presidential candidate.

(NAN)