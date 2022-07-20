The Ogun State government has come under severe criticism after photos of students of a secondary school in the state showed them on the bare floor while sitting their examination.

The photos of the students, from St. Kizito Senior Secondary School, a government-owned school in Iwopin in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, were shared on social media on Tuesday.

Several social media users expressed anger and pilloried Governor Dapo Abiodun over the situation.

“I still find it difficult if Ogun waterside is still part of Ogun state, because the past administration betrayed us, as a result of this we trooped out in masses and voted for this present administration believing that DA is our messier,” Moyor Salami said on Facebook.

Tee Yomi said, “The Good People of Ogun State deserve the best. This is appalling and totally unacceptable!”

Kabiru Abass, the chairman of the school’s alumni association, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they posted the photos on social media.

He lamented the state of the school while appealing for the urgent renovation of the facilities by the state government.

“This is an issue that has been ongoing for a very long time now,” he said.

“At the alumni level, we have done a lot. We are the ones that renovated the whole laboratory for the students. We ensured that the laboratory has all the necessary facilities to provide a conducive learning environment for the students.

“We (alumni) were also responsible for the renovation of the Corpers Lodge, where National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members are lodged when they come here for national service.

“We are also currently doing some desks and chairs, but not in large quantities due to funding. Members of the alumni made pledges according to their ability.”

Mr Abass said the association had met the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of the school about three times and has urged them to help provide a conducive learning environment for the students.

He said the school is the largest in the area and has produced several successful persons, including the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

According to Mr Abass, the school has over 1,000 students but 14 teachers.

Nurudeen Adesanya, who lives in Iwopin, described the living condition in the entire local government as “poor and pitiable.”

He said basic amenities like potable water and primary healthcare centres are unavailable in the community.

“Our situation is terrible here. It is not just about the school, almost everything here is not normal. We are living here like refugees in this state,” he said.

“Because of our location in the state, Ogun State government seems to have forgotten that we are part of the state.”

Another resident of Iwopin, Lukman Omoye, told PREMIUM TIMES that he had pushed for the community to stop claiming to be a part of the state, insisting that the government has “forgotten the local government.”

Government responds

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Lamide Lawal, blamed the situation on the last administration.

Mr Lawal, however, noted that although the Abiodun-led government has renovated over 1,000 schools in the state, the state government “cannot do it all.”

“As an administration, the honest truth is, we can’t fix all the deplorable roads and other public infrastructures, like dilapidated schools which were left unattended to by the immediate past administration, given the paucity of funds and time factor,” he said.

“What we have promised is to leave Ogun State better than we met it, and that is what we are doing.”

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Education, Abayomi Arigbabu, were unsuccessful as his number wasn’t reachable at the time of filing the report.