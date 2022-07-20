The National Grid on Wednesday suffered another system collapse resulting in a blackout in some parts of the country.
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.
“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27a.m today, July 20.
ALSO READ: Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies reported N193 billion revenue in Q3 2021 – NERC
“We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline.
“We will keep you updated on the situation,” the electricity distribution company said. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999