The Senate has confirmed Umar Yahaya as Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

He was confirmed at plenary on Wednesday.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central), who presented the report, okayed the nominee.

Mr Yahaya, he said, possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be appointed Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

He added that the panel did not receive any petition against Mr Yahaya’s nomination.

“He was cleared by the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and he possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.”

The confirmation comes about a month after President Muhammadu Buhari sent the notice of appointment to the Senate for confirmation.

In a letter dated June 3, the president said his request was pursuant to Section 77(5) of the Finance Act 2020.

The Finance Act 2020 had paved the way for the establishment of the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.

The law allows the federal government to transfer into the Fund, any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and any unutilised amount in a dormant bank account (which has remained unclaimed or unutilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividends or domiciling the funds in a bank account).

The Governing Council was therefore established to facilitate the government’s borrowing from the Fund.

Governing council and membership

The Finance Act designates the Debt Management Office (DMO) to supervise the operations of the Trust Fund and serve as its secretariat.

The Act established a Governing Council to be chaired by the Minister of Finance and a co-chairperson from the private sector.

The co-chair, by virtue of the Act, is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Other members of the council are the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Director General of the SEC, the Managing Director of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation; a representative of the Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission; two representatives of the shareholder’s association; a representative of the Bankers Committee; and the Director General of the DMO, as secretary of the Trust Fund.