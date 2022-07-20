The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Joe Ohiani as Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).
The nominee’s confirmation followed the consideration of the Committee on Works.
The Chairman of the Committee, Adamu Aliero (PDP – Kebbi Central), in his presentation, said Mr Ohiani was asked questions on the mandate of ICRC, and how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the commission.
The lawmaker informed his colleagues that, “the nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked.”
The panel, in its recommendation, stated that “after careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experience and character, the committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission.”
ALSO READ: How Nigeria Air will be financed – Infrastructure Commission
The nominee was confirmed, thereafter, by the upper chamber.
Signed:
Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, FAI, FIMC, CMC, FCP, Fsca
Special Assistant (Press)
To President of the Senate
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999