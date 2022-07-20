The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, issued certificate of return to Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, after his nephew and popular musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, questioned its reluctance to do so.

The musician, on Tuesday, questioned the delay by the electoral body to issue certificate of return to the winner of the July 18 governorship election 48 hours after the exercise.

Mr Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was announced winner of the election on Sunday.

With 403,371 votes, the PDP candidate emerged winner of the July.

His closest contender, the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress, polled 375,027 votes.

There were 13 other governorship candidates in the election.

Having justified its reason for the delay, INEC, barely 24 hours after Davido’s allegation, presented Mr Adeleke with the certificate.

The governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect, Kola Adewusi, received their certificates of return on Wednesday from Kunle Ajayi, the INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo states.

The presentation was done in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Davido, in his reaction to the presentation of the certificate, said it was a long battle where their family name among other things were put on the line.

“It’s been a long battle fought !! We put our Family name on the line, I put my career on the line ! But we had faith!! This was God testing us if we really believed in him!! I feel victorious! Congrats ! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01 ! As for me it’s back to the studio! 🔊🌏❤️🤞🏾,” he shared on his Twitter handle