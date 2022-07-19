Dana Air has said its Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration mark 5N DNA experienced an emergency landing at the Abuja International Airport on Tuesday due to a suspected engine problem.
In a statement issued by the airline, Dana Air management said all the 100 passengers onboard disembarked safely and that the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.
“Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,” the airline statement reads.
It said the pilot of the aircraft briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52 p.m.
ALSO READ: Dana, Arik, Aero reject planned operations shutdown
“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident,” it added.
The latest incident comes two months after the tyres of one of the aircraft operated by the airline caught fire at the Port Harcourt airport on May 2, terminating a scheduled trip to Lagos on that day.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999