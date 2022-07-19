Dana Air has said its Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration mark 5N DNA experienced an emergency landing at the Abuja International Airport on Tuesday due to a suspected engine problem.

In a statement issued by the airline, Dana Air management said all the 100 passengers onboard disembarked safely and that the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,” the airline statement reads.

It said the pilot of the aircraft briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52 p.m.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident,” it added.

The latest incident comes two months after the tyres of one of the aircraft operated by the airline caught fire at the Port Harcourt airport on May 2, terminating a scheduled trip to Lagos on that day.