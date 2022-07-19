A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State who dumped the party on Friday has joined the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The aspirant, Bassey Albert, who is the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East District, officially registered as a member of the YPP on Monday in a ceremony at his ward in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Albert and his wife, Imaobong, were issued the party’s membership cards by the state chairman of the party, Nyeneime Andy.

Mr Albert said his resignation from PDP was to enable him to contest in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“Today, we have gathered in this community to present the will of God to the Akwa Ibom people,” Mr Andy said while presenting the membership cards to Mr Albert and his wife.

Mr Andy, who pastors a church in Uyo, is currently the YPP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom.

He is expected to step down soon to pave the way for Mr Albert to contest and emerge as the party’s governorship candidate.

Speaking after joining the new party, Mr Albert, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, said “2023 is about governance, capacity, and competence, not by power or might, but by the grace of God.”

Amidst cheers, Mr Albert told his supporters, “God has handed over the destiny of this state to YPP.

“We are asking God for the grace to enable us to build this party and that this party would form the next government of Akwa Ibom State.”

Background

Mr Albert’s governorship aspiration in the PDP was a threat to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno.

Some PDP members in the state, mainly Mr Alberts’s supporters, had challenged the conduct of an ad hoc delegates election held on April 30, which they said contravened the party’s constitution.

While the Federal High Court in Abuja directed parties in the suit to “maintain status quo antebellum” pending the hearing and determination of the suit, the PDP conducted its primaries in the state.

But Mr Albert refused to participate in the primary, citing the order of the court.

The court on Friday gave judgment against Mr Albert’s supporters, prompting the two-term senator to dump the PDP for YPP where he hopes to actualise his 2023 governorship ambition.