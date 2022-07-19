A Magistrate Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday struck out a suit in which a Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, is being prosecuted for allegedly raping a minor.

The teenage girl was abducted by Mr Armstrong, and was leaving with the actor’s family in Akwa Ibom.

The judge, Moreen Udoka, struck out the suit after the prosecutor, A. Nyongessien, an assistant state counsel, reported that the suit has been filed at the State High Court.

This is the second time the case has been struck out by two different judges.

The first Judge, Samuel Ukoima, whose court Mr Armstrong was first arraigned on June 17 had struck out the prosecution’s remand application on the basis that it was not properly filed.

Mr Ukoima had ordered that the actor be rearrested with a remand application properly filed.

Mr Amstrong was last month remanded for 21 days at the Correctional Facility to enable the prosecution to file the case at the High Court after the lower court had ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The Nollywood actor was not in court and details of the case were not disclosed.

Further hearing on the suit would be at the State High Court.

Following the allegation, Mr Armstrong, a former aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, was suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The Akwa Ibom State-born actor, who started his career 23 years ago, lost his wife, Rita, in 2018.

The mother-of-two was returning to her husband’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from Lagos when the bus she was travelling in had an accident at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.

Rita, a Nollywood actress, died from spinal injuries sustained during the accident.