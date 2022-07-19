Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemeni Nabena, has described the visit by some governors from the South-west to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as disrespectful to the leaders of the party in the South-south.

Mr Nabena said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Rivers State is in the South-south zone.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State recently paid a visit to Mr Wike, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Wike lost to Atiku Abubakar at the PDP national convention in May. However, he is believed to be dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary and failure to clinch the vice presidential slot.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was picked as the running mate to Mr Abubakar.

Although the governors did not disclose the reason for the visit to Mr Wike, there are speculations that the governors visited the state to lobby Mr Wike at the behest of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Mr Nabena said the governors visited Mr Wike without consulting Mr Ameachi and other zonal leaders in the region.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor and political foe of Mr Wike, lost the APC primaries to Mr Tinubu.

Mr Nabena urged Mr Tinubu to call the governors and his supporters to order or risk a repeat of what happened in Osun State.

“This is a warning to the APC presidential candidate to caution his men who are already thinking of installing leaders across the state with full assurance that their oga (Tinubu) will be the next president and they (the boys) will be in charge of party structures across the states, this must be addressed quickly,” he said.

He added Mr Tinubu should not think that he “can arrogantly arrange your boys to install leaders anywhere like they tried to do in Bayelsa, Kogi and Rivers states by some paper weight governors from the west who solely rely on Asiwaju to win election.”

Mr Nabena said APC in the South-south will campaign for all candidates in the party across board.

“So, this is a warning to the Lagos State governor Sanwo-Olu and his co-travellers that the APC South-south leaders are aware of their game plan in Rivers State but it will not work because on election day we will vote APC in all boxes; from President, National Assembly, Governor and State House of Assembly. This will also apply in other states across the country. The era of vote APC for President and vote PDP for Governor is over,” he said.

Mr Nabena also stated that the party lost the governorship election in Osun State because of lack of respect for leaders in the state.

“In 2018, the then National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and his National Working Committee (NWC) worked so hard to defeat nature in Osun, but in 2022, nature came back with full force to take its place.

“It is a warning to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others that if care is not taken, the same hand of nature will touch them.”

In Osun State, the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola lost the governorship election on Saturday to Ademola Adeleke of the PDP..