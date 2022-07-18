A breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)- Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), has dissociated itself from the ongoing strike in Nigerian universities.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, and the national publicity secretary, Ernest Nwoke, CONUA noted that it is not part of its decision to embark on the ongoing strike by ASUU.

The statement read in part: “The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) would like to seize this opportunity to announce its independence as a union of academic staff in Nigeria’s public universities. Being a separate and independent union, it has never been part of the decision to embark on the industrial action which has paralysed academic activities in our universities for five months now”.

CONUA said it believes that strikes have a crippling effect on the Nigerian university system.

It added that the negative effects of the strikes have always been greater than their positive outcomes.

The union added: “Our strongly-held view is that strikes wreak great havoc on the university system, and the concessions that are earned after every strike, over the decades, have amounted to pyrrhic victories when weighed against the systematic destruction of the local and global image of university education in Nigeria. Our preferred alternatives to strikes in resolving industrial disputes, therefore, include constructive engagement and constant dialogue with all stakeholders.”

“As CONUA, we are of the strong belief that strikes should never be a strategy of first recourse. Their deployment should be contemplated only when all other options have failed, and they should not appear to be motivated by a desire to cause maximum damage.”

The union noted that its members continued with academic activities at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma after the strike declared by ASUU.

“In fact, before the incident which caused the students to be asked to vacate the campus, most of our members had concluded their lectures. Since it wasn’t our members who declared a strike, lumping us together with those who are on strike is therefore patently unfair,” it said.

Conditions of service, IPPIS

Meanwhile, the union has decried the conditions of service of Nigerian academics and the inconsistencies associated with the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), both major demands of the striking ASUU.

CONUA said the condition of service of the academics is one of the poorest on the African continent.

“Furthermore, CONUA notes, regrettably, that the condition of service of academics in Nigeria is very poor. It is, in fact, pitiable. Research has, in this regard, shown that Nigerian academics are among the worst remunerated when compared to their counterparts on the African continent,” CONUA said.

The union added that it wrote to Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, demanding the “review of the pay structure of all academic staff in our universities.”

“We continue to believe in the urgency of such an action, and would continue to work towards the well-deserved improvement in the condition of service,” it noted.

The statement also stated that CONUA believes that there are a lot of problems with IPPIS, the current payment system.

It listed problems to include inconsistent deductions, and the erosion of university autonomy, saying it undermines the authority of vice-chancellors as chief executives and accounting officers of their respective institutions.

“CONUA however believes that these are issues that can be sorted out through dispassionate, well-meaning collective efforts, and is ready to offer the professional expertise of its members to the government to solve the problems.

“Finally, CONUA calls on the government to expeditiously register the union in order to provide a more robust platform for academics with alternative, pragmatic and more sustainable views to operate and engage with the government,” the union added.

About CONUA

CONUA was founded at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 2018 following the expulsion of some members of the union on the campus over leadership crisis.

The union, according to its national leadership, has presence across many universities in Nigeria, and that its mobilisation drive will continue to attract quality academics.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.