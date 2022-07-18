The head of narcotics at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Patricia Afolabi, on Monday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja, how she conducted a forensic analysis on cocaine exhibits linked to Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police and former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and his co-defendants are being prosecuted by the NDLEA.

Mr Kyari and the four IRT members face charges of illicit dealing in cocaine between January 19 and 25, 2022 – an offence said to be contrary to and punishable under section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act.

Two of their co-defendants who brought the illicit drug to Nigeria had already pleaded guilty to the charges and been jailed two years each.

At the commencement of the trial of Mr Kyari and the rest of the defendants on Monday, NDLEA’s first prosecution witness, Mrs Afolabi, said her forensic examination of exhibits linked to them revealed that “21 of the exhibits contained cocaine.”

Mrs Afolabi whose job specification involves receiving and conducting forensic analysis on drug exhibits, disclosed that she had on February 7, 2022, received from the forensic liaison officer of the agency, Abubakar Aliyu, one sealed transparent evidence pack containing 24 dispensing packs each.

Led in her evidence by NDLEA’s director of the legal department, Sunday Joseph, the witness revealed that each of the packs contained white substances measured at 0.5grams.

“I then issued an analysis report of my findings, which I signed and sealed. I repacked them as exhibits in a large envelope and addressed it to O.C. NDLEA Abuja,” Mrs Afolabi said.

Following the “no objection” response from the defence lawyers, the judge, Emeka Nwite Nwite, admitted all the exhibits in evidence.

Cross-examination

While being cross-examined by Mr Kyari’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the witness said it was not necessary for a suspect in a drug crime to be present for an analysis to be conducted.

She said it was not customary that all suspects would be present when substances are also handed over for analysis.

Mrs Afolabi who prided a three-decade career in forensic analysis, said: “I was not present when the drug was recovered. I was not present when NDLEA received it.”

READ ALSO:

She confirmed that NDLEA operatives were stationed at all entry points in Nigeria, including the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu where the cocaine linked to Mr Kyari and his co-defendants was recovered.

“I don’t know who recovered the substance; I did not come in contact with any of them,” Mrs Afolabi added in response to Mr Ikpeazu’s question of whether it was the NDLEA that recovered the cocaine at the airport in Enugu.

The anti-narcotics agency claimed its operatives recovered the cocaine from Mr Kyari’s two co-defendants – Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne – from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, southeast Nigeria.

They have since pleaded guilty to the crime and have been sentenced to two years in prison for the drug case.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the suit until Tuesday, July 19, for the continuation of the trial.

Background

The NDLEA accuses Mr Kyari and his co-defendants of unlawful tampering with 21.25kilograms worth of cocaine that they seized from Messrs Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

The anti-narcotics agency alleges the police officers committed the offence between January 19 and 25, 2022, at the office of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) IRT, Abuja, in connivance with one ASP John Umoru (now at large), contrary to section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Also, Mr Kyari was said to have attempted to bribe a senior officer of the NDLEA with $61, 400. 00 at a restaurant in Abuja to prevent the testing of part of the cocaine that was confiscated from the two arrested drug traffickers.

Also, the NDLEA alleges that Mr Umeibe and Ezenwanne, conspired with one IK that is currently at large, to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country without lawful authority and knowingly possessed same, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(d) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Abba Kyari, suspended deputy commissioner of police and former head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and his co-defendants.

The NDLEA, on March 7, arraigned Mr Kyari; Sunday Ubua, an assistant commissioner of police; Bawa James, an assistant superintendent of police; Simon Agirgba, an inspector; John Nuhu, also an inspector, along with Messrs Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

After their arraignment, the defendants sought bail, arguing that they were entitled to bail on the grounds that the alleged offences do not attract capital punishment.

Mr Kyari and the four other police officers pleaded not guilty, setting the stage for the commencement of their trial on Monday.

Similarly, Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed extradition proceedings against Mr Kyari, seeking the court’s approval to surrender him to the United States government.

Mr Kyari is being wanted by the American government over pending fraud charges filed against him and others at the Central District Court of Central District of California.

U.S. prosecutors accuse him of complicity in the $1.1 million international fraud spearheaded by Abbas Ramon popularly known as Hushpuppi, a former Nigerian Instagram celebrity, who now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to the scam and other criminal financial activities.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, has fixed August 29 for judgement in the extradition suit.