The Kano state government on Monday announced a ban on the operations of tricycles popularly known as ‘A Daidata Sahu’ from 10:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the decision was reached at the state security meeting. He said the measure was part of the effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner, in the statement, urged tricycle riders to comply and stop operating during the stipulated hours as the government has directed security personnel to enforce the ban without compromise.

Kano government has been having running battles with the tricycle operators in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many commuters and students were forced to trek long distances in January as commercial tricycle operators withdrew their services protesting against the tax hike.

The operators protested against N8, 000 fees for the renewal of tricycle number plates.

Tricycles are the dominant mode of intra-city transportation in the city.