The Super Falcons have reached the semi-final of the CAF Women’s Nations Cup (WAFCON) 11 times out of 11. The Falcons have been stopped at this stage on just two occasions-in 2008 and 2015, coincidentally tournaments hosted and won by Equatorial Guinea.

The task on Monday for the Morocco national women’s team will be to stop the Falcons from a 10th final and invariable derail their 10th title quest.

The Falcons, led by Randy Waldrum have achieved their first target, which was a World Cup ticket, and now the focus is on putting the gloss on being Africa’s best, yet again.

The Moroccans beat debutants Botswana 2-1 in the quarter-finals while the Falcons edged the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 in a tension-soaked encounter.

The next obstacle is another set of Lionesses – the Atlas Lionesses, who are appearing in just their third WAFCON tournament. The Moroccans have come of age after muscling their way to the Women’s World Cup and they now dream of upstaging African giants, the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Though Reynald Pedros, the coach of the fluid-playing Lionesses admits the Super Falcons are in a world of their own as far as football on the continent is concerned, the Morocco coach insists his ladies will go for broke against Nigeria with their eyes not just on a final ticket but the title itself.

Pedros, a former France international, stated that they are ready to face the nine-time African champions. Even though it is an open secret, they are the underdogs going into Monday’s semi-final tie.

“Nigeria is the strongest team in Africa and we know their strength. We need to do our best and we are prepared for the game.” the 50-year-old Pedros admitted in his pre-match press conference.

“We know they are strong, they have been the strongest for several years and we are ready. I won’t reveal our plans for the game, but we know what we are facing. We know they are experienced.

“We are focusing on winning, we are in the semi-final and we will see what will happen in the game. We have positive ideas and we will focus until we reach the final,” Pedros declared.

To achieve the somewhat ‘unthinkable’ against Nigeria, Coach Pedros will bank on the deft touches and dribbling skills of Fatima Tagnaout on the left side of the pitch.

Tagnaout voted the MVP from the group stage, will definitely be a handful for the ageing but widely experienced Nigerian defence ably marshalled by the 39-year-old Onome Ebi.

Sanaa Mssoudy is another Moroccan player capable of wreaking havoc against the Super Falcons if not put in check and beyond the duo, the Atlas Lionesses have functioned compactly as a team.

The Moroccans have won all four of their matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just two while the Falcons started the tournament on a losing note to South Africa but have since won three consecutive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding none.

For the Super Falcons, they know their past massive victories; including the 8-0 bashing of the Lionesses in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the Women AFCON 24 years ago, no longer represents present-day realities.

Coach Waldrum and his ladies remain upbeat and are not cowed by being the favourite for Monday’s semi-final contest.

“They (Morocco) are one of the best teams in the competition and are capable of beating any other team. We have respect for Morocco and the way they have played in this tournament.

“It’s a big challenge for us. Certainly, we have a lot of experience and a lot see us as favourites, but in football everything is possible and we have to be ready for this game,” Waldrum told reporters in Morocco ahead of the clash billed for 9 pm at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

While the Super Falcons coach has continually tweaked his team for every match, the American may likely settle for the attacking trio of Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, and Francisca Ordega, with the nifty Gift Monday also a possibility.

Christy Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and Halimatu Ayinde will probably keep their places in the middle, while Captain Ebi leads the defence that will shield goalkeeper Chikamaka Nnadozie.

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Zambia’s Copper Queens will play the first semi-final at the Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca from 6 pm, also on Monday.