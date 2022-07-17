Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has described the defeat of the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded Osun governorship election as “the voice of Bola Ige resounding from beyond the grave.”

Mr Soyinka reacted to the ruling party’s loss in a statement on Sunday.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent and governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the APC who polled 375,027 votes.

Last April, Mr Soyinka had frowned at the emergence of Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the APC, adding that his position in the ruling party puts paid to any re-investigation into the murder of Mr Ige, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Mr Omisore, who ran for governor of Osun State in 2018 before defecting to the APC, was the prime suspect in Mr Ige’s murder in 2001.

“Those who conspired to catapult his destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served,” Mr Soyinka, a professor of comparative literature, said in his statement.

“It is a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements. One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate.

“If we may adapt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives.”