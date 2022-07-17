Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, in a post on his verified social media pages (Facebook and Twitter) reacted to the defeat of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election but later deleted the message.

In the proverbial message titled; “Osun le tente” (a Yoruba word that means Osun is tough), Mr Aregbesola wrote: “This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.’ – (Daniel 4:17).”

The post was later taken down after generating massive reactions from Nigerians on social media.

However, without any evidence that the Minister’s verified social media handles bearing the post were hacked, his media adviser, Sola Fasure, in a statement, described the message as “unauthorised” and that it should be ignored.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the media office of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that an unauthorized message was posted on his Verified Twitter and Facebook Pages at about 8:00 am on Sunday 17th July 2022.”

“The unauthorized messages have now been deleted. Members of the public, especially the media, are advised to ignore it!” Mr Fasure said.

Like Aregbesola, like Atiku Abubakar

This is the second time in two months famous Nigerian public officials will delete a controversial message posted on their verified social media handles, and then say it was “unauthorised.”

In May, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, deleted his post on an alleged blasphemous that caused the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto.

Mr Abubakar at that time said: “Every tweet has to get my expressed approval but this one didn’t so I asked them to take it down.”

Existing scourge

Mr Aregbesola, who had for obvious reasons boycotted the just concluded Osun election, travelled out of Nigeria on Friday to attend a conference slated for Monday in Germany by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The Minister did not support the second-term ambition of Mr Oyetola after he endorsed a former secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti.

However, his anointed candidate- Mr Adeoti – lost to Mr Oyetola at the APC governorship primary election held on February 19.

Before the primary, Mr Aregbesola had publicly declared his support for a caucus within the state’s chapter of the APC– The Osun Progressives (TOP), even as he said the caucus is populated by the “real” progressives in the party and vowed to unseat the governor.

TOP approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek the disqualification of Mr Oyetola from the race but failed after the court, on Thursday, ruled that the case was an internal affair of APC and that the court has no jurisdiction to meddle in it.

The electoral commission, INEC, formally declared Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State, Saturday.

The INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for Osun, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who announced the result Sunday Morning, said the PDP candidate scored 403,371 votes to emerge victorious, while the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 375,027 votes.