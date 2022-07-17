Adepoju Tejumaye, a lecturer at the University of Lagos and returning officer for Ilesa East Local Government at the ongoing Osun State governorship election, has narrated how thugs invaded two polling units in the area, disrupting election processes.

Mr Tejumaye, the head of the department of mass communications at the university, said results of elections held at polling units 007 and 008 in the Filadu axis of the local government area were cancelled due to the disturbing violence.

“The RA officer sustained a fracture in her leg when thugs came and destroyed the polling centre in Filadu in Ilesa East,” Mr Tejumaye said while giving an account of the event.

The returning officer, however, announced that elections were held peacefully in other polling units in the area.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, polled 13,452 votes against his major opponent, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded 10,969 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES has also gathered that at Atakumosa Local Government Area of the state, the voting exercise held at a polling unit was cancelled due to an invasion by thugs.

A corps member working as an ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was said to be badly injured after the thugs smashed his head on a brick.

The collation of the ongoing governorship election results started around 2 a.m on Sunday at the INEC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.