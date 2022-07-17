A member of the National Youth Service Corps who worked as an electoral officer in the Osun governorship election was hospitalised Saturday after an attack by political thugs, Adeola Oloyede, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, has said.
Mr Oloyede, the returning officer for Atakunmosa West Local Government Area of the state, said the corps member had his head “smashed by thugs” at polling unit RA 7.
He said as a result of the development, election was cancelled in the affected polling unit while the affected corp member is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
“RA 7, where as we speak, actually—there was an infraction in one of the polling units, RA 7. A corps member in charge of the unit had his head smashed. He is in the hospital. That place was invaded and the box was broken. So that result had to be cancelled,” he said.
