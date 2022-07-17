As results trickled in from the Osun State governorship elections held on Saturday, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Diri Torobara, reported disruption of collation of results at a polling unit in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state.

Ms Torobara, the Registration Area Collation Officer at the polling unit, said the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:25p.m at Ward: 11, Ilie polling unit 009, Motor Park Ilie, Olorundal Local Government Area of Osun Central Senatorial District of the state.

The official narrated how party agents loyal to one of the two major political parties in the election snatched a ballot box after votes were cast.

Ms Torobara, however, said the ballot box was only returned after the hoodlums “destroyed it and removed some ballot papers.”

An election observer said the security personnel assigned to ensure orderliness at the collation centre ran away from the scene of the chaos.

PDP wins Olorunda LGA

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship poll, Ademola Adeleke, won the election in Olorunda local government area.

Mr Adeleke polled 21,350 votes to defeat his main opponent, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 18,709 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that Mr Adeleke was optimistic that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be transparent and fair in the conduct of the polls.

At the end of the coalition, 737 votes were rejected.

The local government had total valid votes of 41,187, while the total votes cast stood at 41, 924.

Mr Adeleke said his party agents had informed him all over the state that the election processes were going well in their favour.