The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has won convincingly in his own Ede North Local Government Area (LGA) in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

Mr Adeleke secured 23,931 votes to defeat his main opponent, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 9,603 votes.

A total of 571 votes were rejected.

According to official data, the local government area had total valid votes of 34,113 and total cast votes of 34,684 with registered voters of 71,749.

The Independent National Electoral Commission gave the number of accredited voters as 34,735.

While casting his vote earlier on Saturday, Mr Adeleke had described the electoral process as peaceful, saying the electoral commission had assured him of fair play in the conduct of the election.

He also said his party agents had informed him all over the state that the election was going well in their favour.