Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the ongoing Osun State governorship election in Osogbo Local Government of the state.

Mr Adeleke polled a total of 30,401 votes out of the 55,942 votes cast in the area while the incumbent governor and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, scored 22,952.

Arguably the most populous area in the state, Osogbo LGA has over the years been one of the battlegrounds for political parties during elections.

Until 2018 when the PDP closed the margin, the APC, with Mr Oyetola’s predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, had won the local government in the previous two governorship elections.

In 2018, Mr Adeleke narrowly won Osogbo LGA but lost the election to Mr Oyetola, following a supplementary election in some polling stations in the state.