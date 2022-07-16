The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has claimed victory in Ede South Local Government Area (LGA) in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State

Mr Adeleke secured 19,438 votes to defeat his main opponent, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 5,704 votes.

While casting his vote earlier today, Mr Adeleke had said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured him of fair play in the conduct of the election.

He also said his party agents had informed him all over the state that the election processes were going well in their favour.

546 votes were rejected.

The local government had total valid votes of 25,691 and total casted votes of 26,237.