The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Osun State governorship election in the polling unit of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The ruling party scored 164 votes to win at Unit 1, Ward 8, Ilesa, Ilesa East Local Government Area.

The APC defeated the closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 134 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the minister ‘boycotted’ the election and left Nigeria on Friday to attend a conference slated for Monday in Germany by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Mr Aregbesola has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and had publicly opposed his second-term ambition.

He had endorsed the former secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti, his annointed candidate would later lose to Mr Oyetola at the APC governorship primary election held on February 19.

However, an APC faction loyal to Mr Aregbesola, has vowed to continue to work for the party. The faction known as The Osun Progressives (TOP) said they would support the workings of the party despite ill treatment from the governor.

Voting has ended in many polling units in the state and results are already being announced in some areas.

Mr Oyetola has won at his polling unit by a wide margin, polling 545 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, who scored 69 votes.

He had voted at unit 2, Ward 1, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

While Mr Adeleke won his own polling unit – 009, Ward 02, Abogunde area of Ede North Local Government Area, with 218 votes. Mr Gboyega came behind him with 23 votes.