The Lagos State Government has directed all approved, registered and unregistered private nursery, primary and secondary schools to upload their information on its website as part of data gathering of schools that is still in operation in the state.

It said the registration is mandatory for all private nursery, primary and secondary schools.

This is contained in a statement by Abiola Seriki, the director general, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) at the state’s ministry of education.

The statement noted that the registration exercise commences on Friday, July 15, 2022 and will end on Friday August 12, 2022.

It added that; “mandatory registration, data update and validation exercise for all approved, registered and unregistered nursery, primary, secondary and sixth form schools operating in Lagos State.

“The school registration and validation exercise is required to ascertain schools still in operation in the state.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) is responsible for the standardisation, monitoring and regulation of all schools (private and public) below the tertiary level in Lagos State which includes the establishment and management of the database of all private schools in the state.”

Registration process

The statement further directed that all the concerned schools are to use a Gmail account to complete the form, adding that all approved schools will be required to visit the OEQA for verification exercise at a date to be communicated.

It said: “With the use of a google mail account, proprietors and proprietresses of schools are required to complete the form, upload a copy of their national identity card, basic information of current school managers and administrators and other relevant documents requested. Schools with multi-campuses must register each individually.

“For registration, all schools below the tertiary level are required to visit the website of the Office of Education Quality of Assurance (www.oeqalagos.com) to access the data update form and download guidelines to complete the form. The form can also be accessed by typing the applicable link below into a browser.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.